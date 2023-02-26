Cong to up attack on govt over Adani-Hindenburg dispute, organise nationwide protests

Nava Raipur (Chhattisgarh): Congress has ordered its state units to hold press conferences on the Adani-Hindenburg issue in all states and to organise rallies at various levels to increase pressure on the government.

Congress general secretary in charge of organisation K C Venugopal released a statement on Sunday saying the party has resolved to ramp up its agitation and take the issue to the people.

Venugopal stated that all state units will organise the agitational operations at various levels, beginning with news conferences to be held in all districts and addressed by senior state leaders.—Inputs from Agencies