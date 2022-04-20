Cong To Launch Agitation Against Centre, UP Govt To Protest Failures

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Congress would launch a protest campaign against both the Centre as well as the state government from tomorrow, also known as the August Kranti Day to protest the 'failures' of the Narendra Modi government at the Centre and the Yogi Adityanath government of UP. Though the protest would be statewide with demonstration at all district headquarters, the main protest would be held in Lucknow. UP Congress president Raj Babbar is also expected to participate in the protest. UP Congress Janandolan committee chief Swayam Prakash Goswami said here today that several issues would be taken during the protest which includes the GST and the failures of the Narendra Modi government. In Lucknow, the Congress would start a march from the party office at 1100 hrs and will hold the protest at the GPO near Gandhi Smarak. "We have sought a permission from the Lucknow authorities for a peaceful demonstration but even if they do not allow it, then too we have alternate plans," Mr Goswami said. However, the district officials said it would not allow the Congress to hold the march and they could be stopped near the state party office itself as Section 144 of the CrPC is enforced in the state capital. Mr Goswami, also the former Allahabad University students union general secretary, said, "People are feeling the pinch of unpopular decision of Modi government like demonetisation, GST etc, so now we will raise the people's voice by protesting in all the district headquarters in the state on August 9 -- August Kranti Day". He said during the protest, the party activists would raise seven-point issues of 'political corruption' unleashed by BJP in Bihar and Gujarat and they too have started doing it in UP too. After tomorrow's dharna, the party leader in the state will go to village under `Chalo Gaon Ki Aur'(Move to villages) programme from August 30 to September 30. The workers will hold chaupal and took all the problems of the villagers in writing so that a comprehensive protest plan could be chalked out to raise the voice of the people living in rural areas. Mr Goswami claimed that on October 15, they will again stage protest at district headquarters on the above issues. Finally, on the foundation day of the Congress on December 28, the party will launch `Lucknow Chalo-Modi Gaddi Chodho'(march to Lucknow, Modi resign) to expose the 'misdeeds' of the Centre. UNI