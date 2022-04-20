Cong To Launch Agitation Against Centre, UP Govt In August

Lucknow: The Congress would launch a protest campaign against both the Centre as well as the state government on August 9, also known as the August Kranti Day to protest the 'failures' of the Centre and the UP government. UP Congress Janandolan committee chief Swayam Prakash Goswami said atoday that several issues would be taken during the protest which includes the GST and the failures of the Narendra Modi government. "People are feeling the pinch of unpopular decision of Modi government like demonetisation, GST etc, so now we will raise the people's voice by protesting in all the district headquarters in the State on August-9 on occasion of August Kranti Day", the former Allahabad University students union general secretary Mr Goswami said. He said during the protest, the Congress workers would also raise the issue of 'political corruption' unleashed by BJP in Bihar and Gujarat and they too have started doing it in UP too. During August 30 to September 30, Party leaders will go to village under `Chalo Gaon Ki Aur' programme. He said that the workers will hold chaupal and took all the problems of the villagers in writing so that a comprehensive protest plan could be chalked out to raise the voice of the people living in rural areas. He claimed that on October 15, they will again stage protest at district headquarters on the above issues. Finally on the foundation day of the Congress on December 28, the party will launch `Lucknow Chalo-Modi Gaddi Chodho' to expose the 'misdeeds' of the Central Government. UNI