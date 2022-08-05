Cong to hold nationwide protests on inflation, unemployment

New Delhi: Congress on Friday is holding nationwide protests against inflation, unemployment and hiked GST rates.

The party is also planning to hold a protest at the Prime Minister's Residence though the Delhi Police have denied the permission.

All the party general secretaries, state in-charges and state presidents have been given directions to stage the protest at all levels in their respective states. They were also told to ensure that the office-bearers of the party connect with the public for the nationwide agitation.

Following the demand raised by the opposition parties, a discussion on price rise was held in the Lok Sabha on Monday, wherein the Congress alleged that inflation is affecting every household. However, Fiance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said that the government is making efforts to bring down retail inflation below 7 per cent.

Talking about domestic commodities, she underlined that prices of edible oil have corrected sharply following steps taken by the government.—IANS