Cong To Contest All Seats In UP Without Any Alliance: Rahul Gandhi

Lucknow: Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday here informed his party leaders that the INC would contest the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Uttar Pradesh from all the seats and without any alliance. The Congress president, who arrived here at the Chaudhary Charan Singh International Airport to visit his parliamentary constituency Amethi, was welcomed by UP Congress party president Raj Babbar, along with senior leaders--Pramod Tiwari, Nasimuddin Siddique, Amarnath Agarwal and others. The UP Congress general secretary and in-charge of Lucknow district Vinod Kumar Mishra, informed Mr Gandhi that the party workers were happy with the central leadership decision to contest alone without any alliance. A Congressman also gifted Mr Gandhi a bronze 'Gadaa'—a symbolic weapon to take BJP in UP. After 30 min halt, Mr Gandhi left for Amethi. He is scheduled to interact with the villagers at Fhursatganj. After holding couple of meetings with the Congress leaders of both Amethi and Rae Bareli, Mr Gandhi would return back to National Capital on Thursday afternoon.