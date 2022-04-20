Cong Takes To Streets In Uttarakhand Against State Government

Dehradun: The opposition Congress hit the streets here on Monday to protest against the state government over several issues, including its decision to form district development authorities and lift the ban on sale and purchase of land in Gairsain.

Hundreds of Congress workers, led by PCC president Pritam Singh, former chief minister Harish Rawat and Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Indira Hridayesh, walked in a procession from the party office here to Gandhi Park, where they sat on a dharna, terming these decisions 'anti-people'.

Lifting the ban on sale and purchase of land in Gairsain will encourage land grabbing, while the constitution of district development authorities will restrict the right of locals in rural areas on pastures and water resources, the leaders said.

"We have had to hit the streets as the state government is taking anti-people decisions one after the other. The lifting of the ban on sale and purchase of land in Gairsain will pave the way for the hill town to slip into the hands of land sharks," Singh said.

The ban had been imposed during the chief ministership of Vijay Bahuguna, who is now with the BJP, to protect Gairsain from the land mafia.

Accusing the state government of playing into the hands of the land mafia, Singh said if the state government does not wake up, the Congress will resort to an even bigger agitation. PTI