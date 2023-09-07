Cong takes dig at govt over absence of heads of state of China, Russia at G20 Summit

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar was criticised by the Congress on Thursday for failing to address concerns raised by the absence of Russian and Chinese heads of state at the G20 Summit.

The head of the Congress party's media and publicity department, Pawan Khera, has remarked that it is the external affairs minister's duty to arrange the presence of all world leaders at lavish events hosted by the prime minister.

When asked about the Congress's thoughts on the upcoming G20 Summit in the nation's capital on September 9-10, Khera noted that India has been given the honour of rotating as G20 president.—Inputs from Agencies