Cong stayed in power for long time due to democracy, people's power: Akhilesh Singh to Mayawati

New Delhi: Congress Rajya Sabha MP Akhilesh Prasad Singh hit back at BSP chief Mayawati for his comment that the grand old party stayed in power for a long time and ruled in many states after Independence.

"Since Independence, Congress stayed in power for the longest time due to the strength of democracy and people's power. Mayawati Ji had no contribution in this," Singh told ANI.

"Mayawati Ji also got the blessings of the public, she too came to power. Today, it is a bad situation. Therefore, to blame someone's government is to speak against the people. (BR) Ambedkar sahab was the architect of the Constitution and he has always worked for the Congress party. Under whose name, Mayawati Ji does politics these days?" the former union minister said.

Earlier, Mayawati had said, "Congress was in power after independence for a longer period at the Centre and in most of the states. People started moving to other states or cities when they had no employment opportunities in their nearby places. The condition of the weaker section was very poor. Even cases were filed against their leaders."

On the other hand, Singh said that his party raises issues of poor, labourers and other backward sections of the society and try to bring them into the mainstream.

"Wherever there is a Congress government, it works hard to make that kind of policies. It is a wrong thing to make such political rhetoric," he further said. (ANI)