Cong, SP, BSP Epitome Of Political Nepotism In The Country: Maurya

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya has alleged that Congress, Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party are the epitome of political nepotism in the country with only the family members being allowed to lead the party. "In SP or Congress, you will have to be born into a Yadav or Gandhi family," he alleged. Reacting to the re-election of Akhilesh Yadav as the national president of SP recently in Agra, the former UP BJP president said, "Everyone knows that Akhilesh would take the place of Mulayam like in coming days Rahul Gandhi will take the place of his mother Sonia Gandhi in Congress. Talking to UNI here, Mr Maurya, who holds the important portfolio of PWD and other departments in the state, said, "Now BSP too has joined this bandwagon of nepotism with the appointment of his brother Anand Kumar as vice-president of the party and joining of her nephew." He said that no one can support Akhilesh Yadav on the issue of nepotism. "In BJP even a small worker knows that one day he can assume any big post but in these parties there is no such scope," he added. Talking about the achievement of the six-month rule of the Yogi Adityanath government, Mr Maurya said," The government was no discriminating anyone and there is no appeasement of any community of caste." "In BJP, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP president Amit Shah rose from a very small post. I too come from a very poor farmer family and could never even dream of becoming deputy CM of UP," he said. Announcing that on October 10, the BJP president would be attending a big rally after launching several development projects in Amethi, he said, "Nehru- Gandhi family which represented Amethi- Rae Bareli since past several decades have ignored the genuine demands of the people of the region." " Now BJP would fulfill the dream of the people of Amethi," he claimed. Narrating about the achievement of the NDA government at the Centre, Mr Maurya, claimed that the era of development and growth has returned in the country and even in Jammu and Kashmir, the separatists have started realizing it and were not accepting that Kashmir is the integral part of India. Giving details about the achievement of his PWD department, the UP minister said at present the road construction work is being completed in 25 kilometers per day which will go up to 35 kms per day by next year. UNI