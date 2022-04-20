Cong slams Yogi for removing IPS who busted fake teacher case

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday attacked the Yogi Adityananth government for removing the top police official who brought forth the irregularities in the teachers recruitment in the state and has also alleged that this was being done to cover up.

In a late night order, the Uttar Pradesh government transferred Satyarth Anirudh Pankaj, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prayagraj, along with 13 other IPS officers. Senior Congress leader Jitin Prasada questioned the transfer, saying that there was an evil design in it.

In a statement, Prasada said, "The police officer who busted the teaching scam, SSP Prayagraj, has been removed and put in the wait-list. Does the government want to demoralise the officers and want to save the culprits who are involved in the scam?"

As SSP Prayagraj Pankaj busted the gang involved in the recruitment irregularities. The case was later handed over to the Special Task Force (STF).

In the 69,000 assistant teachers recruitment case, the applicants had been alleging wrongdoing and fraud, but nobody was ready to investigate. The SSP, however, took action after getting an FIR registered.

According to the transfer order effected late on Monday night, the police chiefs of Kanpur, Pilibhit, Sitapur, Shahjahanpur, Saharanpur, Prayagraj, Hathras, Unnao and Baghpat districts have been replaced.

Satyarth Anirudh Pankaj, SSP of Prayagraj, has been wait-listed. He recently exposed the fraud in the recruitment of 69,000 teachers.

