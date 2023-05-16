Cong slams PM Modi over 'Rozgar Melas'

New Delhi: The Congress blasted Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, accusing him of "destroying" governance by "personalising" it and lowering it to "new lows" with his "Rozgar Melas" in response to what it claims is a shortage of job possibilities.

According to the opposition party, millions of jobs have been "destroyed" under the current prime minister, and this is widely known among the country's jobless youth.

The Congress has been criticizing Modi since he gave out over 71,000 job offers during a 'Rozgar Mela' on Tuesday.—Inputs from Agencies