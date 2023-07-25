Cong slams PM Modi for taking dig at opposition alliance; says he has started 'hating India'

New Delhi: On Tuesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi responded to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's comments on the opposition alliance by declaring, "call us whatever you want, but we are INDIA" and promising to "rebuild the idea of India" in Manipur.

Mallikarjun Kharge, president of the Congress party, made these remarks in the Rajya Sabha: "while we are talking about Manipur, which is burning," the prime minister is "talking about East India (Company) and saying INDIA means East India (Company)."

Later, in a tweet in Hindi, Kharge said, "While we are talking about Manipur, the prime minister, outside the House, is calling 'INDIA' as 'East India Company'. The Congress party has always been with 'Mother India' i.e. 'Bharat Mata'." "The slaves of the British were the political ancestors of the BJP. Prime Minister Modi, stop diverting the country's attention with your rhetoric. Narendra Modiji, speak about Manipur in Parliament, do not belittle the dignity of the prime minister's post by calling INDIA, that is Bharat, good or bad," the Congress president said.—Inputs from Agencies