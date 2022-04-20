Cong Should Send Buses To Lucknow For Migrants Without Delay: Mayawati

Lucknow: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati also joined the war of words between the Uttar Pradesh government and Congress over operating buses for migrant workers.



In a tweet on Tuesday, Ms Mayawati said, "If the Congress actually has 1,000 buses, there should be no delay in sending them to Lucknow, because the migrant workers here as well are trying to reach their homes in large numbers."

The BSP honcho said, "I appeal to the Union government to take positive steps to send migrant workers from buses and trains from its expense by keeping in mind the economic condition of the states and also for the sake of humanity."

"Alongside, the state governments should also make proper arrangements for food and lodging of the migrant workers in their respective states and send them via buses and trains through a simple process.

Notably, Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had asked for permission for the operation of 1,000 buses for migrant workers. UNI



