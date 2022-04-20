Cong Should Not Create Confusion, SP-BSP Alliance In UP Capable Of Defeating BJP: Akhilesh

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party (SP) Chief Akhilesh Yadav on Monday endorsed Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati's statement that the BSP-SP alliance can alone defeat the BJP without Congress' support in the forthcoming Lok Sabha elections.

"SP-BSP-RLD alliance in Uttar Pradesh is capable of defeating BJP. Congress should not create any confusion," tweeted Akhilesh.

On the one hand, Mayawati in a clear message to the Congress said in a series of tweets that Rahul Gandhi-led Congress should feel free to contest in all 80 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

On the other hand, the Congress on Sunday had announced its decision to leave seven Lok Sabha seats for SP, BSP and Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) in Uttar Pradesh where 80 seats are at stake. "Congress is fully free in Uttar Pradesh and should field its own candidate for contesting on all the 80 Lok Sabha seats. Our alliance (SP-BSP) alone is capable of defeating the BJP. Congress should not forcibly spread rumours by leaving seven seats in UP for the SP-BSP alliance," tweeted Mayawati. The former chief minister also clarified that her party is not in alliance with the Congress in any state across the country.

"BSP once again wants to make it very clear that in Uttar Pradesh and in the country as a whole we are not in any form of alliance or agreement with Congress. Our people should not pay heed to the rumours spread by the Congress."

It is worth mentioning that SP, BSP and RLD have forged an alliance to take on the BJP in the ensuing Lok Sabha elections in the state. Akhilesh had, however, claimed that the Congress party is with the SP-BSP alliance in UP. The SP-BSP has left Rae Bareli and Amethi seats for the Congress. As per the seat-sharing agreement, the SP is contesting 37 seats and BSP 38. Three seats have been given to the RLD -- Mathura, Muzaffarpur, and Baghpat. The Lok Sabha elections have been scheduled to start from April 11 and will go on till May 19 in seven phases. The polls in Uttar Pradesh will be held in all seven phases. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.