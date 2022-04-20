Cong Seeks Prompt Action On 'Eviction' Of Farmers From Lucknow Village

Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Congress on Tuesday accused the authorities of evicting farmers from their land in Lucknow's Jalalpur village and asked for a prompt action in this regard from Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

In a letter written to the CM, state Congress Congress media convenor Lalan Kumar complained that the farmers were stopped from cultivating their land earlier in the month.

He said the farmers have opposed the move but they were told that the land they were cultivating for years was a linked to a pond and farming on it was illegal. Signatures of several farmers have also been attached with the letter. Lalan Kumar said the farmers have documents of the land and have been cultivating it since the past several generations.

He asked the chief minister to take prompt steps in this regard.

Meanwhile, SDM Bakshi ka Talab, Santosh Kumar said the action was taken in compliance with the Supreme Court orders.

Farming on pond land is not allowed, he said, adding that no injustice has been done to the farmers. If they present their documents and these are found to be genuine, farmers will be allowed to cultivate the land, Santosh Kumar added.