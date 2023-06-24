Cong seeks Manipur CM's removal, says peace not possible under him

New Delhi: The Congress and several other opposition parties demanded the removal of Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Saturday, saying peace was impossible under him, and urged the government to take immediate action to restore calm in violence-hit Manipur and send an all-party committee to the state.

Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, called an all-party meeting at the Parliament complex and claimed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been "guiding us with full sensitivity" to find a solution to the crisis in Manipur from the very beginning.

At the meeting were representatives from eighteen different political parties, including the BJP, as well as four members of parliament and two chief ministers from the northeast.—Inputs from Agencies