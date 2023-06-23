Cong seeking support since it can't defeat PM Modi alone: BJP on Opposition meet in Patna

New Delhi: The BJP mocked the efforts of the opposition parties to unite against them on Friday, claiming that the Congress was looking for allies because it was "incapable of defeating Prime Minister Narendra Modi alone" not the 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

To plan the development of an anti-BJP front for the upcoming general elections, the top leaders of Opposition parties met on Friday in Patna. Nitish Kumar, of the JD(U), and Tejashwi Yadav, of the RJD, were the chief minister and deputy chief minister of Bihar, respectively, and hosted the meeting.

Union Minister and BJP leader Smriti Irani recently poked fun at the JD(U), calling it "ironic" that some of the leaders who witnessed the "murder of democracy" during the Emergency have gathered in Patna under the Congress' wing.

She stated they proved they couldn't defeat Modi on their own by doing so. The Congress deserves special praise for admitting publicly that it cannot defeat Modi on its own. It requires help. The government has devolved power to the people. Irani explained why those who value their political legacy must now visit individuals they imprisoned during the Emergency. A subtle jab at Bihar Chief Minister Kumar, she remarked, "What kind of democratic bridge will they make who can not even build a bridge?" in reference to the recent collapse of a bridge over the Ganga in the state's Bhagalpur district. Those "who could not come together on development issues are now adopting the blackmail route," Irani remarked, and the public is starting to catch on.—Inputs from Agencies