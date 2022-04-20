Cong says K-Rail, tunnel projects a bluff by Vijayan

Thiruvananthapuram: Leader of Opposition Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday termed Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's announcements of some projects as a 'bluff'.

Chennithala said no mandatory sanctions have been made for the mega projects, which include the K-Rail and a tunnel in the hilly district of Wayanad.

Speaking to the media here, Chennithala said the game plan of Vijayan is to announce mega projects without even doing the basic work for them.

"This is done to pocket a fat sum after giving consultancies for such projects. For the proposed tunnel project at Wayanad, without even applying for permission to the Ministry of Environment, Vijayan laid the foundation stone for it.

"The K-Rail project is one which is expected to cost over Rs 60,000 crores and has no sanction from anywhere, but in a meeting held last week, it was decided that even with no sanction, it has been decided to go forward," said Chennithala and added that this new project was envisaged after dumping the bullet train project of the previous Congress government.

The K-Rail project is one which will run from the southern point to the northern end of the state and is often referred to as the Silver Line project.

"During our time it was E. Sreedharan, who prepared the bullet train project and that was dumped, but using that project report, a new project was announced to fool the people. Vijayan has to answer why he is doing this when no permission from any quarter is taken. Moreover why is there no discussion on this mega project? Has it been discussed with anyone in Kerala," added Chennithala.

—IANS