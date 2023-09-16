    Menu
    Cong resolves to make I.N.D.I.A. bloc 'ideological and electoral success' to free country from 'divisive politics'

    Nidhi Khurana
    September16/ 2023
    Hyderabad: On Saturday, Congress made a decision to make the I.N.D.I.A. bloc a "ideological and electoral success" in order to rid the country of "divisive politics" and give the people a government that is responsive and accountable to their needs.

    The Congress Working Committee, at its first meeting since being reformed, adopted a resolution making this claim.

    As for the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (I.N.D.I.A.), the CWC "wholeheartedly" applauded its continued consolidation, saying it had already rattled Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP.—Inputs from Agencies

