Cong Reaches Out To Agitating Student Leaders In UP

Lucknow: The Congress in Uttar Pradesh is trying to get involved with the state''s student politics in order to find a foothold among the youth.

Party leaders have been asked to take up issues related to students and also support students in their fight for their rights.

Newly appointed UPCC chief Ajay Kumar Lallu told IANS that the BJP was trying to finish student politics and the Congress would fight against such motives.

Lallu, who on Monday visited former Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar university students'' union president Gaurav Sharma at the Agra Jail, said there was an undeclared emergency in the state.

"We are proud of Gaurav Sharma, who dared to protest over issues concerning thousands of students in Agra University. I have assured him full support and said that going to jail is an achievement in politics. Earlier, student leaders of Allahabad and Gorakhpur universities were also sent to jail. The Congress will fight against this injustice against the student leaders. We will ensure that students'' union election is held in all universities in the state."

The Agra police had registered an FIR against nine student leaders, including Gaurav Sharma, and some ''unknown media persons'' on Saturday for protesting and showing black flags to Deputy Chief Minister Dinesh Sharma when he was going to attend Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar University''s convocation ceremony.

Congress'' student wing National Students Union of India (NSUI) state Secretary Satish Sikarwar, who is among the accused on the run, uploaded a two-minute video on the social media.

In the video he said, "We have been frequently raising issues concerning students with the university administration but in vain. We had also requested for an appointment with the Uttar Pradesh Governor which was not sanctioned. So we had no option but to show black flags to the Deputy Chief Minister. Such stringent sections have been invoked for this. The family members of the student leaders are also being harassed by police. If raising voice in the interest of students is a crime, then we will repeat it. Students'' union election is our right."

Congress sources said it was on the directions of party general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra that Ajay Kumar Lallu was increasing interactions with students across the state, particularly those affiliated to non-BJP parties. The UPCC president will be visiting Allahabad University in the coming days to meet the agitating students. --IANS



