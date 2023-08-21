Cong raises questions over 'withdrawal' of BoB auction notice for Sunny Deol's Juhu villa

New Delhi: On Monday, the Congress questioned the reported removal of the e-auction notice for BJP MP Sunny Deol's Juhu house by the Bank of Baroda, citing "technical reasons" for the withdrawal.

According to an X post by Congress national secretary Jairam Ramesh: "Yesterday afternoon the nation got to know that Bank of Baroda had placed up for e-auction the Juhu property of BJP MP Sunny Deol since he has not paid up Rs 56 crore owed to the Bank. The Bank of Baroda withdrew the auction notice for 'technical reasons' this morning, giving the country this news in less than 24 hours. His question was, "Wonder who triggered these 'technical reasons'?"

On August 25, the state-controlled Bank of Baroda will hold an online auction to recoup Rs 56 crore by selling a property the actor had owned.—Inputs from Agencies