Cong raises concern over China renaming places in Arunachal, says result of PM Modi's 'eloquent silence'

New Delhi: On Tuesday, the Congress strongly criticised China for renaming many locations in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, saying that Modi's decision to give Beijing a "clean chit" and remain "eloquently silent" about Chinese border measures was to blame.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the country continues to face the consequences of Modi's clean chit to China.

"For the third time China has dared to rename our areas in Arunachal Pradesh. April 21, 2017-- 6 places, December 30, 2021 -- 15 places, April 3, 2023-- 11 places.—Inputs from Agencies