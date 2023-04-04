    Menu
    India

    Cong raises concern over China renaming places in Arunachal, says result of PM Modi's 'eloquent silence'

    author-img
    The Hawk
    April4/ 2023

    New Delhi: On Tuesday, the Congress strongly criticised China for renaming many locations in the Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, saying that Modi's decision to give Beijing a "clean chit" and remain "eloquently silent" about Chinese border measures was to blame.

    Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the country continues to face the consequences of Modi's clean chit to China.

    "For the third time China has dared to rename our areas in Arunachal Pradesh. April 21, 2017-- 6 places, December 30, 2021 -- 15 places, April 3, 2023-- 11 places.—Inputs from Agencies

    Categories :IndiaTags :Congress PM China Arunachal Pradesh Renaming places
    Related Post
    Most Commented

      Copyright © thehawk.in