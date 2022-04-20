Cong Prez Approves New Office-Bearers Of U'khand State Unit

New Delhi: The Congress on Saturday approved the formation of a jumbo Pradesh Congress Committee for Uttarakhand with 22 vice presidents, 31 general secretaries and 98 secretaries.

The new committee was approved by Congress president Sonia Gandhi after she accepted the recommendations made by senior party leaders in-charge for the state and in consultation with senior leaders from the state. "Congress president has approved the proposal for the appointment of office-bearers of Uttarakhand PCC with immediate effect," an official communication from the All India Congress Committee (AICC) said. Sunil Gulati has been made the new Treasurer of the Uttarakhand PCC. Among the 90 special invitees to the committee are former chief minister Harish Rawat, Indira Hridesh, Kishore Upadhyay and others.

The Uttarakhand PCC is headed by MLA Pritam Singh. PTI