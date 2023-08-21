Cong president Kharge forms new CWC; G23 leaders, Sachin Pilot among those included

New Delhi: On Sunday, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge reconstituted the CWC, keeping the old guard, making room for the young, and including prominent leaders from the G23 group like Shashi Tharoor and Anand Sharma, who have been critical of the party leadership in the past.

Ten months after Kharge defeated Tharoor and assumed control, the Congress Working Committee was established, with 39 regular members, 32 permanent invitees, and 13 special invitees. There are 15 women and several new faces under the age of 50 among the regular members, such as Sachin Pilot and Gourav Gogoi.

Special invitees Supriya Shrinate, Pawan Khera, Praniti Shinde, and Alka Lamba join regular invitees Kanhaiya Kumar and Deepender Hooda.—Inputs from Agencies