Cong, Others To Be Blamed For Grabbing Tribal Rights In UP: Yogi

Sonebhadra: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has blamed the Congress and other opposition parties for the land related dispute in the state particularly in the tribal dominated areas and for grabbing their rights.

"These opposition political parties, particularly the Congress, had done only politics and have denied the tribal their rights. These parties also did not serve the poor with welfare schemes and other development works," he said. Without taking any names, he blamed Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra of trying to do politics in the name of tribal killing recently in Sonebhadra. "A Congress Shahzadi only tried to take political mileage on bodies," he alleged.

Addressing a public meeting at Umbha village, where 10 tribals were gunned down by land owners over dispute on July 17 last, after laying foundation and inauguration of projects worth over Rs 340 crores besides distributing 852 bighas of land to 281 landless tribals and Mukhyamantri awas to 292 families, the CM said his government was committed to uplifting the poor and tribals and more schemes and projects would be launched in the coming days. Terming the July 17 incident a 'black spot' in the state, Mr Yogi said the BJP government will ensure the rights of the tribals and the poor. "SIT is probing the incident and all the guilty people would not be spared," he said. "It is unfortunate that the tribals were being harassed since after Independence and no government had done anything for them," he said while alleging that former Congress MP and Governor had grabbed the tribal land. On the occasion, the CM announced that every landless and poor tribals would be given land as per the ceiling act." We are committed to see smiles on the faces of poor and tribals," he said. UNI