Cong Offer Of Reimbursing Travel Expenses Of Migrants 'Ridiculous': U'khand BJP

Dehradun: Uttarakhand BJP on Thursday termed as ridiculous offer made by the Congress to reimburse the travel expenses of migrant workers returning to the state, saying the question does not arise as they are not being charged for the journey.

"The Centre and the state government are together bearing the costs of bringing back the migrants. The Congress''s offer of reimbursing their expenses is therefore ridiculous," Pradesh BJP Vice President Devendra Bhasin said.

The Centre is bearing 85 per cent of the expenses and the rest is being taken care of by the state government. The Congress statement is meant only to delude people, he said Congress president Sonia Gandhi had recently announced that the party will reimburse the travel expenses of migrants returning to their home states from different parts of the country.

Congress incharge for Uttarakhand Anugrah Narayan Singh had said on Wednesday that a list of migrants returning to the state is being prepared by the party to reimburse their travel expenses. PTI