Cong MP Santokh Chaudhary's cremated in native village in Jalandhar

Jalandhar: After suffering a cardiac arrest during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, Congress MP Santokh Singh Chaudhary was cremated on Sunday in his native Dhaliwal village in the Jalandhar district with full state honours.

The 76-year-old two-time member of Parliament passed away on Saturday in Phillaur, Punjab. After his death, the yatra was put on hold for 24 hours. On Saturday, Chaudhary fainted while taking part in the march. He was rushed to a private hospital in Phagwara, where he was declared dead.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid his tributes to Chaudhary at the place where he was cremated. He described Chaudhary as a dedicated leader and a pillar of the party.—Inputs from Agencies