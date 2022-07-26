Cong MLA shares video of police 'selling' stolen goat during Raj minister's meeting

Jaipur: An interesting case came to the fore during the public hearing session at the state Congress office when an MLA accused policemen of selling a stolen goat for Rs 2,000, and also shared a proof on this.

Looking into the gravity of the situation, state sports minister Ashok Chandna who was attending the public hearing session, said the commissioner has been asked to look into the matter and investigate.

In the public hearing of ministers at the Rajasthan Congress headquarters, Congress MLA Vedprakash Solanki made serious allegations against the police and termed it as "nikamma" and "nakara". In fact, he also gave video recordings to Sports Minister Chandna as proof and demanded action against the Kotkhavda Police of Jaipur.

MLA Solanki and the villagers gave a memorandum during the public hearing and said that on July 22, a case of goat theft was registered at the Kotkhavda police station. The goat was later found, but it was sold to a person in connivance with the policemen. "There is complete evidence for this. The person with whom the goat was found, clearly said that it was sold by the policemen for Rs 2000", the memorandum said.

Solanki said, "The police seem to be touching a new low as now they have started selling goats. Where will our cattle be safe, when the protectors become the eaters? That's why I came with this complaint here. We have even given video evidence of this entire incident.

"Ever since the Police Commissionerate was formed, all kinds of crimes, including thefts have increased. My demand is to bring the rural police stations out of the commissionerate, so that they can be monitored by the SDM. Incompetent policemen have been engaged in Kotkhavda and Chaksu areas.

"I have demanded that good policemen should be appointed so that crime can be controlled. The police have no time for the gravel and land mafia."

Meanwhile, minister Chandna said the commissioner has been instructed to take action.

Chandna was conducting the public hearing when the Chaksu MLA brought the matter of goat theft to the public hearing. "The police commissioner has been asked to investigate the matter at the earliest and take action. Now it will be clear in the investigation whether the goat was stolen by the police or someone else. Strict action will be taken after investigation."

It needs to be mentioned here that Solanki comes from the camp of former deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot and Chandna is from CM Ashok Gehlot's camp. The CM had once termed Pilot as "nikamma" and "nakara" and now Solanki termed police coming under Gehlot's home department as the same. Gehlot is the home minister besides being the CM. —IANS