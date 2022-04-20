Cong MLA Registers FIR Against MLC Dinesh Pratap Among 16 In Rae Bareli

Rae Bareli: After Congress MLA Aditi Singh was allegedly attacked in the Sadar area of this district, an FIR has been lodged at the Harchandpur police station in which 16 people including MLC Dinesh Pratap Singh have been stated to be the accused.

Police sources on Monday said that Congress MLA from Sadar Aditi Singh has lodged an FIR at the Harchandpur police station on Sunday in connection with a violent attack on her on May 14. Ms Aditi has named 16 people including MLC Dinesh Pratap Singh, his brother Awdhesh Singh and his elder brother Ganesh Singh, Abhishek Singh as the accused. In her complaint, the MLA has alleged that she was called with respect to the no-confidence motion process against District Panchayat Chairman on May 14. With respect to the same, she met the district panchayat members by going to Nigoha in Lucknow in her car, following which, they left for Jila Panchayat auditorium in Rae Bareli in different cars. Reportedly, the MLA suspected that something was wrong when she spotted 20-25 masked men possessing arms at the Bachranwa toll plaza.

As soon as she reached the Mahavir Mahavidyalaya, her car was attacked and in an alleged intent to kill her, the accused rammed into the vehicle which got damaged and she had a narrow escape. The complainant has alleged that MLC Dinesh Pratap Singh, his brother and their aides attacked her with an intent to kill her at the spot and she narrowly escaped and left the spot in another car. As far as the reason why she registered the complaint so late is concerned, the MLA said that she was shocked by the incident and hence, there was a delay in registering an FIR. UNI