Cong MLA Aditi Singh Continues To Hobnob With BJP

Lucknow: Nothing seems to deter rebel Congress legislator Aditi Singh who, despite getting a notice for attending the special session of the Uttar Pradesh Assembly on the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi, continues to meet the BJP leaders.

The MLA from Rae Bareli, the Parliamentary constituency of Congress president Sonia Gandhi, has even refused even to take cognizance of the notice served by the party and met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath here on Thursday evening.

Ms Singh, while interacting with media, said she had met the CM just to discuss the pending projects in her Assembly constituency.

"There was no other purpose of meeting the CM," she clarified amid speculation of that she might join the BJP any time.

However, the new UP Congress president Ajay Kumar Lalu, who was in Moradabad on Friday said, "People who think of their own interests and have no ideological stand can go elsewhere. We have issued a notice against her. If she doesn't reply, further action will be taken." Ms Singh had been a rebel for the party. In August last, she came out in support of the Article 370 move on Twitter. "United We Stand! Jai Hind #Article 370" she had written in a tweet.

Then on October 2, she defied her party's line to boycott the special Assembly session called by Yogi Adityanath on the occasion of the 150th birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi. After she attended the session, the Yogi Adityanath government gave her a Y-category security.

"Since there was a major attack on me a few months ago, I had demanded additional security from the government. It had heard my plea and done the needful. This should not be seen as any return gift from the government as I genuinely needed it," Ms Singh had said over Y-category security given to her. Meanwhile, a senior party leader said here on Friday that the leadership was in dilemma over taking any action as they feared of losing a potential leader from Rae Bareli where they already received a major dent as their sitting MLC Dinesh Pratap Singh and his MLA brother Rakesh Singh, both already parted ways and were now sitting with the BJP.

"The state leadership is waiting for a nod from Priyanka Gandhi Vadra before taking any action against Ms Singh as it is almost certain that the next battle of ballot from Rae Bareli will be contested by Sonia's daughter," the source said. Notably, the new state president had served show-cause notice to the MLA from Rae Bareli Sadar seat Aditi Singh, on October 3 asking her to reply within 48-hours on her anti-party activities or be ready to face action. Now Singh had openly told media that she is not going to file any reply and let the Party take whatever action they want.

But even after a fortnight no action has been initiated against her either by Lalu or by Aradhna Mishra, who replaced Lalu, as Congress Legislative Party leader, even when both Lalu and Mishra had asked Aditi to first resign and than talk of `morality'. Besides, Aditi, no disciplinary action has been taken by the Congress even against another MLA from Rae Bareli, Rakesh Singh or his brother MLC Dinesh Pratap Singh, who both were now supporting BJP. The Party only filed a representation in both the Houses requesting to disqualify both the Singh's brother under the Anti-Defection Law for going in with BJP. UNI