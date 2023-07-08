Cong means 'loot ki dukaan' and 'jhooth ka bazaar': PM Modi

Bikaner (Rajasthan): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused the Congress of engaging in corruption and lying, labelling the party a "loot ki dukaan" and a "jhooth ka bazaar," and claiming that the "anger" of the people in Rajasthan indicates that the Ashok Gehlot government will soon be replaced.

The prime minister made these claims while addressing a public rally in Norangdesar, saying that the Congress government had established a new reputation for itself in terms of corruption, criminality, and appeasement.

When looking at crimes committed against women, Rajasthan has the highest rate of rape. The situation has deteriorated to the point that the guardians are turning into the predators. Modi said that the government was protecting those accused of rape and murder.—Inputs from Agencies