Cong loses more leaders to SP in UP

Lucknow: The Congress suffered a jolt in Uttar Pradesh on Friday when it lost another batch of senior leaders -- this time to the Samajwadi Party.

Two former ministers,(Sultanpur) left the party to join the Samajwadi Party.

R.K. Chaudhary was a cabinet minister in the Bahujan Samaj Party government and had later joined the Congress.

Jai Narain Tiwari was a minister in the Kalyan Singh government and member of the breakaway BSP group called Jantantrik BSP.

Talking to reporters, the former ministers said that the Congress had become directionless and 'delusional'. They said they were feeling 'suffocated' in the party.

—IANS