Cong letter aftermath: Jitin being targeted in his home constituency

Lakhimpur Kheri: The Lakhimpur unit of the Congress on Wednesday sent a letter to Sonia Gandhi demanding expulsion of former Union Minister Jitin Prasada, who was one of the signatories in the letter written to the party president on the eve of the Congress Working Committee (CWC) meeting seeking a leadership change.

Lakhimpur is a part of Dhaurhara which is Prasada's constituency.

Congress workers, on Wednesday night, staged a demonstration at the party office and shouted slogans against Prasada.

In their letter, party workers claimed that Jitin Prasada and his family had always been against the Gandhi family and his father, late Jitendra Prasada, had even contested the party elections against Sonia Gandhi.

Former Union Minister Kapil Sibal took to Twitter to allege that Jitin was being officially targeted in Uttar Pradesh. "Unfortunate that Jitin Prasada is being officially targeted in UP. Congress needs to target the BJP with surgical strikes instead of wasting its energy by targeting its own," said Sibal.

Meanwhile, the Uttar Pradesh Congress Committee maintained a studied silence on the campaign against Prasada which led the party veterans to allege that the campaign was being orchestrated by the state leadership.

—IANS