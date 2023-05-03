Cong leadership was not interested in exploiting Sena-BJP divide in 2014: Pawar

Mumbai: Sharad Pawar, leader of the Nationalist Congress Party, has said that the Congress's top brass were uninterested in capitalising on the rift between the BJP and its ally, the Shiv Sena, in the run-up to the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections.

According to his revised autobiography, which came out on Tuesday, the Congress and the Nationalist Congress Party would have kept their grip on power in Maharashtra if they had jointly contested the 2014 Assembly elections.

The BJP and the Shiv Sena had been in an alliance for decades, but in 2014, the BJP decided to go it alone in the Assembly elections. The NCP and Congress alliance also ended.—Inputs from Agencies