Cong leaders, workers arrested while marching near Red Fort against Rahul's disqualification

New delhi: On Tuesday night, in support of Rahul Gandhi after his disqualification from Lok Sabha, Congress party members and leaders attempted to march from the Red Fort to Town Hall via the crowded Chandni Chowk area of the city.

After police prevented Congress lawmakers from reaching the Red Fort to begin their "Loktantra Bachao Mashal Shanti March" at 7 p.m., the leaders of the opposition party accused the government of "murdering democracy."

Nonetheless, several of the leaders met together at the heavily fortified Red Fort. They continued the march in clusters and eventually set up a dharna in Chandni Chowk. Police allegedly roughed up party members who chanted anti-government slogans.—Inputs from Agencies