Cong leaders to send proposal for Brahmin CM candidate in UP

Lucknow: Brahmin leaders in the Congress party have passed a resolution under which they will send a proposal to the party high command that a Brahmin should be projected as the Chief Ministerial candidate for the 2022 Assembly elections.

The Brahmin group, led by Acharya Pramod Krishna, who was the Congress Lok Sabha candidate from Lucknow in 2019, held a virtual meeting with leaders across the state and passed this resolution.

The proposal was tabled by Congress leader Satish Sharma from Meerut.

Sources said that 108 Brahmin leaders participated in the virtual meeting.

Acharya Pramod Krishna said that the present form of reservation was promoting casteism and was a threat to the unity of the country. "Reservation should be given on economic basis and any person, irrespective of caste, should be allowed to avail the benefits," he said.

Acharya Pramod Krishna said that the 'Brahmin Sammelan' would be held in Lucknow as soon as the corona pandemic was over.

He also slammed the increasing incidents of murders of Brahmins in Uttar Pradesh and said that the targeting of one community was a matter of concern.

A section of the Congress, has been raising the demand for Brahmin leadership in the state over the last few weeks and senior leaders, including former Union Minister Jitin Prasada, Swayam Prakash Goswami and Acharya Pramod Krishna have been working for Brahmin unity on different platforms.

