Cong leaders hail Ahmed Patel, recall his contribution to party on birth anniversary

New Delhi: On Monday, the anniversary of Ahmed Patel's birth, numerous Congress leaders praised him for his years serving as the party's foundation of organisation and praised his adeptness in times of crises.

Patel passed away in 2020 after serving as a Rajya Sabha lawmaker, AICC treasurer, and Sonia Gandhi's political secretary.

Jairam Ramesh, general secretary of the Congress party, wrote on X that "Ahmed Patel, who succumbed to COVID-19 almost 3 years back, would have been 74 today." A key figure in the Congress Party for many years. "Completely unassuming and low-key, he was well-liked by members of both major parties. The famed effectiveness of his problem-solving and crisis-management abilities was a natural fit for his personality. He was a great many people's friend, philosopher, and guide," Ramesh added.—Inputs from Agencies