Cong Leader Offers To Pay Loans Of Farmer Who Committed Suicide

New Tehri: Congress leader Kishore Upadhyay today offered to repay the bank loans of a farmer who had allegedly committed suicide in Uttarakhands Tehri district recently.



Upadhyay met the kin of the farmer at the latters home in Swadi village yesterday and today said he will personally repay the loans worth over Rs 73,000.

The former Uttarakhand Congress chief accused the BJP government in the state of being insensitive to the plight of farmers.

Upadhyay said he had discussed the issue with the Congress national leadership and party MPs, and will soon raise it in both Houses of Parliament. The farmer, Raj Kumar, who had allegedly consumed poison to kill himself, owed a loan of Rs 57,861 to the Uttaranchal Gramin Bank and Rs 15,338 to a co-operative bank.

