Cong Leader Criticizes UP Govt Over Closure Of Sanjay Gandhi Hospital In Amethi, Calls For 'Individual Accountability'

Amethi: In response to the Uttar Pradesh government's decision to revoke the licence of Amethi's Sanjay Gandhi Hospital for alleged 'medical negligence', Congress leader Kishori Lal Sharma has expressed his disapproval of the closure method.

"Sanjay Gandhi Hospital has served the people of Amethi for many years. The manner in which it is being closed is wrong. Accountability should lie with individuals responsible for errors, not the entire organization. Closing down the hospital only causes harm to the public. The hospital is above caste, religion, and discrimination," he said while speaking to reporters in Amethi on Wednesday.

"This is not a hospital for any particular person. There are no hospitals of this level in four to five neighbouring districts. The family whose member has gone is in pain. I admit that I will also feel sad when my family member leaves. But the one who is at fault should be punished and not the entire hospital,” he said.

The Uttar Pradesh government has revoked the licence of Sanjay Gandhi Hospital in Amethi district, following the death of a 22-year-old woman, Divya Shukla, due to an anesthesia-related incident.

This incident has gained significant attention due to its involvement with two political parties, the Congress and BJP.

While the BJP-led government in Uttar Pradesh responded promptly by revoking the hospital's license following the incident, the Congress party has countered this move, alleging that the BJP is turning the matter into a political issue. Kishori Lal further said that this matter should not be politicized as there will be many opportunities to do politics in the future.

“We will stand with them (the deceased family) and we will do whatever we can. It should not be politicized; it is a social thing. Because there will be many opportunities to do politics. Now the 2024 elections are coming and there will be more opportunities. If anyone does any work in the public interest, we appreciate it. Because we do positive politics, we do not do negative thinking politics,” Kishori Lal Sharma said.

The Congress leader also added that the hospital was to become a medical college but they were not given NOC by the government.

“This hospital was to become a medical college which we have been trying for years. We are not being given NOC. Whereas our hospital fulfils all the qualifications to become a medical college, why we are not being given NOC should also be investigated,” he added. Following the death of the 22-year-old woman, UP Deputy Chief Minister, Brijesh Pathak took cognizance of the incident and directed the Chief Medical Officer of the district, Dr Anshuman Singh, to take action.

Subsequently, a three-member committee was formed, and committee members reached Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, and later submitted a report to the CMO.

After this, the CMO gave show cause notice to the Sanjay Gandhi Hospital administration and gave 3 months’ time to give clarification. But within 24 hours, the license of Sanjay Gandhi Hospital was revoked and its OPD and all services were stopped.

Congress workers after the incident came to light submitted a memorandum to DM demanding to restore services at the Hospital.

Congress workers, led by party leader Deepak Singh and District President Pradeep Singhal, reached the Collectorate auditorium and submitted a memorandum, raising the demand for the re-operation of the hospital.

The woman's family members protested by keeping the body at the hospital gate and also lodged a complaint against the doctors.

Sanjay Gandhi Hospital has been in operation in the Munshiganj area of Amethi since 1986. It stands as the district's sole 350-bed hospital with approximately 400 staff including doctors. Additionally, the hospital offers courses in ANM and GNM, with an enrollment of around 1,200 students who are pursuing their training and education. —ANI