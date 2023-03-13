Cong leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury writes to LS speaker to expunge Rajnath, Joshi statements

New Delhi: In a letter to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Monday, senior Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury demanded the removal of comments made by Union ministers Rajnath Singh and Pralhad Joshi, in which they called for an apology from Rahul Gandhi for his "democracy under threat" comments.

The leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha wrote to the speaker to complain that during Question Hour, Defence Minister Singh made statements about Gandhi that were critical of his recent speeches in the United Kingdom.

"Cabinet member Joshi also weighed in on the topic at hand. The Minister of Parliamentary Affairs made some tasteless and unparliamentary statements "That's what Chowdhury remarked.—Inputs from Agencies