Cong issues whip to its Rajya Sabha MPs, asks them to be present in House on Monday

New Delhi: The Congress has issued a three-lined whip to its MPs requiring their presence in the Rajya Sabha until its adjournment on Monday, in anticipation of the anticipated consideration of the Delhi services bill.

On August 4, 2023, Jairam Ramesh, the Congress party's chief whip in the Upper House, issued a three-lined whip stating that "very important issues will be taken up for discussion in Rajya Sabha on Monday, i.e. August 7, 2023."

On Monday, August 7, 2023, at 11 a.m., the chief whip asked all Congress Party members in the Rajya Sabha to "kindly remain present in the House from 11 am onwards until the adjournment of the House" and "support the party stand."—Inputs from Agencies