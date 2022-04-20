Cong is country's soul, says party's Rajasthan chief

Jaipur: Congress is the soul of the country, its Rajasthan president said on Monday, as he highlighted the party''s role in the freedom movement.

Govind Singh Dotasra also attacked the BJP for talking about Congress-free India and took a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi''s monthly radio address, saying he only does ''Man ki Bat'', never ''Kam ki bat''.

"BJP talks about Congress-free India but people know what was the contribution of the Congress party in the freedom struggle. Congress is the soul of the country," he told reporters at the Pradesh Congress Committee office on the party''s 136th foundation day.

"Farmers of the country are agitating against the anti-farmers laws but the arrogant government is not bothered. The centre will have to withdraw the laws," he said.

Dotasra also accused the BJP and RSS of mocking the Constitution.

The PCC chief flagged off a ''Tiranga Rally'' which culminated at Shahid Smarak.

Transport minister Pratap Singh Khachariyawas, chief whip Mahesh Joshi and other leaders and workers participated in the rally. —PTI