Cong Has Lies In Its DNA: Adityanath

Lakhimpur Kheri: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath Tuesday charged that the Congress has "lies" in its DNA and asked how it will give "Nyay" when it has always done injustice.

He also said there is no "dalali" in the BJP government and if funds are given under any scheme, they go straight to beneficiaries.

Speaking at an election meeting, Adityanath said, "Congress has lies in its DNA. They say they will give NYAY (justice) ...we ask you have always done injustice with the people here. How will you give NYAY now". Adityanath was referring to the "Ab hoga nyay" election tagline of the Congress.

The chief minister said if five years of the BJP government are compared with 55 years of the Congress and if two years of the BJP government in Uttar Pradesh with 17 years of SP-BSP governments then the BJP will prove to be much better. He also said that during Congress governments, Pakistani terrorists used to behead jawans but now when soldiers are martyred, it is avenged by going inside Pakistan. PTI