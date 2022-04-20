Cong for judicial probe in burning of Fatehpur rape victim

Lucknow: The Congress has demanded a judicial inquiry into the rape victim of Fatehpur who was set ablaze by her ''uncle'' on Saturday.

A Congress delegation comprising senior Congress leader Rajiv Shukla and Congress legislature party leader Aradhana Misra visited the Lala Lajpat Rai hospital to inquire about the victim''s health and met her family members on Sunday.

Aradhana Misra said on Monday that a judicial probe should be ordered into the incident.

"The victim has suffered 90 per cent burn injuries. The family wants a thorough probe and also security for themselves. The police are trying to turn it into a case of attempted suicide," she said.

The Congress leaders also met the doctors who are treating the victim and assured the family of all possible help.

"Cases of rape-and-burn are on the rise in Uttar Pradesh and the state government has taken no visible steps to check such incidents. We have come here to assure the family of our support and help," she said.

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra had sent the party leaders to meet the victim and her family.

