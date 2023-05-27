Cong finalises Karnataka cabinet expansion members to take oath Saturday

New Delhi: The Congress has reportedly approved the names of 24 new ministers to join the government of Karnataka led by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, who will take the oath of office on Saturday morning.

Siddaramaih and his deputy D K Shivakumar reportedly spent several hours in negotiations with other central leaders, including AICC general secretary K C Venugopal and Randeep Surjewala, before reaching a consensus on the matter.

The list, which strikes a balance between caste and regional equations in the southern state, was approved by Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and former party chairman Rahul Gandhi.—Inputs from Agencies