Cong demands white paper on developments at LAC, comprehensive debate in Parliament on India-China dispute

New Delhi: On Monday, the Congress called for a full discussion of the India-China border conflict in Parliament and a white paper on the situation at the Line of Actual Control (LAC) on the border with China.

When asked about the skirmishes in Galwan three years ago, Congress senior spokesperson Manish Tewari stated, "neither anyone has entered our border, nor any post is in the possession of others." This was Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statement to an all-party meeting following the violence.

According to Tewari, the Ministry of External Affairs made a statement the day before saying that the Chinese soldiers sought to invade and put up tents on the Indian side of the border, therefore Modi's comments contradict that.—Inputs from Agencies