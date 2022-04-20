Cong Demands Full Judicial Inquiry Into UP Police Conduct In Memo To Guv

Lucknow: The Congress on Monday gave a memorandum to Uttar Pradesh Governor Anandiben Patel demanding a full judicial inquiry into the conduct of the UP Police during the course of public demonstrations against the Citizenship Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

The memorandum was handed over by Congress state president Ajay Kumar Lallu and Legislature party leader in the UP Assembly Aradhana Misra in the presence of other party leaders.

The memorandum states that the police force aims to maintain law and order and preservation of peace.

The document also makes a mention of Congress party worker Sadaf Jafar who was arrested by the police, while she was making a video on December 19 in the state capital. It also made a mention of 48 other people being arrested in the same vicinity, on the same day, who had been charged with the same offence.

The memorandum also mentioned the incidents that took place in other parts of the state, including Kanpur, Firozabad, Bulandshahr and Aligarh Muslim University.

It alleges that since the start of the anti-CAA and anti-NRC protests, the conduct of the UP Police had been observed to be 'patently unlawful' and 'destructive of the rule of law and repressive of honest citizens.'

Further, the memorandum stated that since state Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's shocking 'revenge against the protesters' remark, the administration had failed in its basic responsibility to ensure rule of law.

Twenty-three deaths had taken place in UP due to police excesses and police brutality against those protesting against the CAA and NRC, it said, adding that a full judicial inquiry is required into each and every one of these incidents to ascertain the culpability of the administration and the police to provide 'justice' to the families of the deceased.

The memorandum bore the signatures of Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra and state unit president Ajay Kumar Lallu. UNI