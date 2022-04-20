Cong Demands Action Against BJP Leaders For Violating Social Distancing Norms

Dehradun: The Uttarakhand Congress has demanded action against state BJP leaders for allegedly violating social distancing norms at a function held at the party office here in the presence of Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat.

The demand was made by Pradesh Congress Committee vice president Dhirendra Pratap through a letter to Governor Baby Rani Maurya on Sunday. The function was attended by prominent state BJP leaders including the chief minister to welcome Roorkee Mayor Gaurav Goyal back into the party fold.

The Congress leader expressed shock that the mandatory COVID-19 protocol was violated by state BJP leaders in the presence of Rawat.

Pratap also shared a video clip of the event with the Governor to substantiate his charge and sought her intervention as a custodian of the Constitution of India to ensure that action is taken against the BJP leaders for alleged violation of social distancing norms.

He regretted the fact that even the chief minister did not react and quietly left the party office after the function.

Referring to the recent FIRs against PCC president Pritam Singh and a host of other party leaders for allegedly violating social distancing norms while protesting in the city against fuel price hike, Pratap asked whether there were two separate sets of rules for Congress and BJP workers. PTI