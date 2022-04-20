Cong delegation not allowed to visit razed mosque in UP

Barabanki (UP): A Congress delegation on its way to see the mosque that was razed in Ram Sanehi Ghat, was stopped by the police on Thursday.

The delegation led by UPCC chief Ajay Kumar Lallu, former MP P.L. Punia and media chairperson Naseemuddin Siddiqui and other party leaders, was stopped at Chaupala in Barabanki district.

After heated discussions with the police, the delegation was forced to return.



Ajay Kumar Lallu told reporters that not allowing opposition leaders to visit any place amounted to crushing democracy.

"The Congress will continue to fight against such repressive policies of the state government and will not tolerate this kind of dictatorship," he said.

