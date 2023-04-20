Cong candidate Vinay Kulkarni asks HC to enter Dharwad, Karnataka

Bengaluru: Congress candidate Vinay Kulkarni went to the High Court on Thursday after a Special Court in Bengaluru denied his request to visit his constituency.

The Supreme Court released Kulkarni on bail in the 2016 murder of BJP leader Yogesh Gowda, with the stipulation that he not be permitted to enter Dharwad without permission from the competent court.

On Monday, Kulkarni had his application to visit the consitutency denied by a Special Court for people's representatives at an Additional City Civil and Session Court.—Inputs from Agencies